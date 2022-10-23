Jan 4, 1936 - Oct. 19, 2022

NOBLESVILLE, IN - Edward Leonard Andrews Jr., age 86, of Noblesville, passed away in his home at 9:29 AM Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Ed was born in Lafayette on January 4, 1936. He was the son of the late Leonard (Shafe) and Lois Meharry Andrews.

Ed began his education at the Jackson Township School and matriculated from Waynetown High School with the class of 1954. He graduated from Indiana State University in 1965 after which he began his career at Purdue University Lafayette, where he stayed for three years. Ed was named Outstanding Administrator in 1984 at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, IN where he worked for 38 years. Ed stated it was a privilege to serve Purdue.

Ed's family will receive guests from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at 11:00 AM with Pastor Eric Gale officiating on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville located at 1207 Conner Street, Noblesville 46060.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 25 at Meharry Cemetery located on Highway 25 at County Road 1125 North just north of Wingate and west of New Richmond. FAMILY AND FRIENDS FUNERAL HOME OF WINGATE is assisting Ed's family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to ISU Foundation or First Presbyterian Church, Noblesville.

