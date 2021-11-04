Edward Louis Wysocki

Aug. 4, 1929 — Oct. 31, 2021

LANSING, IL — Edward (Eddie) Wysocki, age 92, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife Marianne (Jarzyna), the love of his life. Edward's legacy includes his three loving daughters: Julie (Steve) McQuerry, Chrissy (Rob) Retzer, and Kim Wysocki (Christopher Kleckner, fiance). Eddie is also survived by eight cherished grandchildren: Zachary, Trinity, Sarah, Joshua, Megan, Abbie, Audrey, and Ethan. Loving brother-in-law of Jim (Karen) Jarzyna and Carol (Tony) England. Edward will be fondly remembered by numerous family members and friends, including cousins Jerri Levatino, Adrienne Levatino, Marilyn Levatino, John Dramisino (Debbie, wife), and Anthony Dramisino.

Visitation for Edward will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Souls Parish at the St. Ann worship site at 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Following the Mass, Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL.