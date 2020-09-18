Edward Manfred Pawlowski
HIGHLAND, IN — Edward Manfred Pawlowski, of Highland, left this earth on the morning of September 16, 2020.
He's survived by his wife Barbara; sons, Edward (Mary Beth), of Crown Point, IN, Joseph (Traci), of Carlsbad CA, and Michael (Beth), of Chicago IL; grandkids, Nicholas, Neal and Emma, great-grandkids, Elsie and Evelyn; brother, Stanley; sister, Irene; and numerous nephews, nieces and in-laws whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher; his brother, Bob; sister, Sally; and his twin sons, James and John.
He was a loyal parishioner and usher at OLG, a long time member of Knights of Columbus, and a member of Chicago Graphic Arts Local 458M. He was loved by many, a friend to all, and never met a stranger he wouldn't stop to help. Visitation is Friday, Sept 18, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN. Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Grace in Highland, followed by burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Alzheimer's Association or NWI Food Bank.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.