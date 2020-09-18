Edward Manfred Pawlowski

He's survived by his wife Barbara; sons, Edward (Mary Beth), of Crown Point, IN, Joseph (Traci), of Carlsbad CA, and Michael (Beth), of Chicago IL; grandkids, Nicholas, Neal and Emma, great-grandkids, Elsie and Evelyn; brother, Stanley; sister, Irene; and numerous nephews, nieces and in-laws whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher; his brother, Bob; sister, Sally; and his twin sons, James and John.

He was a loyal parishioner and usher at OLG, a long time member of Knights of Columbus, and a member of Chicago Graphic Arts Local 458M. He was loved by many, a friend to all, and never met a stranger he wouldn't stop to help. Visitation is Friday, Sept 18, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN. Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Grace in Highland, followed by burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.