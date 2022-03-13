DYER, IN - Edward Mata, age 76, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 6, 2022. Edward is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Linda (nee Carrillo); children: Todd (Elisa) Mata and Danielle (Matthew) Naughton; grandchildren: Conrad and Veronica Mata, Arielle and Ian Naughton; brothers: Martin (Kathy) Mata and Ernest Mata; uncle, nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lebrado and Manuelita Mata. Edward graduated from Fort Madison High School in Fort Madison, Iowa. He retired after 47 years from the Pipefitters local #597. He was a health fanatic who loved sports and working out. Edward was a loving husband and father that will be dearly missed. Donations in Edwards memory can be made to Cure PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) at https://www.psp.org/