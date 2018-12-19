LOWELL, IN - Edward Monteleone 68, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Trish (John) Lawson, Nicholas Sr. (Dawn); grandchildren 'loves of his life', Nicholas Jr., Anthony, Vincent, Johnny and Molly; mother, Rosa; siblings, Tony (Mary) and Liliana Altgilbers, numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Max. He was preceded in death by his father, Nicola. Ed was a retired Steel Worker with 32 years at Inland Steel, an US Navy Veteran, member of Lowell and East Chicago American Legions, an avid golfer and hunter and member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Visitation, Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with Funeral Mass, Friday, 10:00 AM, at his church, 216 S. Nichols, Lowell. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Smile Train International.