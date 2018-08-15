Edward P. Mace, Jr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Edward P. Mace, age 54, of Cedar Lake, passed away August 10, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; daughters, Emily, Rachel and Megan; Mother, Carolyn Mace; siblings, Kevin (Carol Ross) Mace, Christina (Tim) Frahm, and Clint (Brandi) Mace; many nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his father Edward Mace, Sr.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Friday, August 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel, (corner of US 41 and 93rd Ave.) St. John. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Cedar Lake.
Edward was a US Marine Corps veteran. He was a graduate of Purdue University Calumet majoring in Information Technology. Edward was a proud husband and father to his girls. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Knights of Columbus Council # 12154. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project in Edward's memory are appreciated.