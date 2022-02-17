May 20, 1941 - Jan. 29, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward Paul Yurko, age 80, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Edward is survived by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. Yurko; nephew, Michael V. (Peggy) Yurko; niece, Elizabeth A. Paul Gordon; grand-nephew, Andrew S. Gordon; grand-niece, Mary E. Gordon.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Margaret Yurko; brothers: Paul A Yurko, Michael B. Yurko; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Edward was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church in Merrillville. He was born and raised in Gary and graduated from Emerson High School. He retired from U.S. Steel maintenance in 2001 with over 30+ years, and was very proud that he was the only one who could fix any locker around. He was a member of U.S. Steel's retiree club, SOAR.

Edward enjoyed discussing religion and other news of the day. He was an avid classic car enthusiast who bought old cars from the 50's with his brother, Mike; they liked to fix them up and sell them.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of memorial mass at 10:00 AM. Visit Edward's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.