CROWN POINT, IN - Edward R. Jenkins, age 76 of Crown Point, IN, passed away on August 29, 2018 after a courageous 12 year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Born on June 18, 1942, Ed was the son of the late Edward and Anna (Osolinski) Jenkins. He leaves to treasure his memory his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Vonda (Wells) Jenkins; children, Tom (Kelly) Jenkins, Tim (Cindy) Jenkins; grandsons, Tim and Dylan Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Ellis (Sandy) Wells, Dennis (Kathy) Wells, and Mike Wells. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Letha Simon and Ida Bardoczi, many dear nieces and nephews, as well as numerous lifelong friends and good neighbors. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Beard, father and mother-in-law, Lorn and Mae Rhae Wells, brothers-in-law, Dallas Beard and Jim Bardoczi. Also preceding him in death was his beloved Brittany Spaniel hunting dog and constant companion, 'Peggy.'
Ed was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting. He was a member of the Glen Park Izaak Walton and the Amateur Trap Association. He enjoyed sharing his expert knowledge of his hobbies, with his family and friends. Ed and his sons and relatives along with Peggy enjoyed many hunting trips together over the years. Ed will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Ed's family on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS, CROWN POINT. www.burnsfuneral.com