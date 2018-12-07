CROWN POINT, IN - Edward R. Schmelter, age 94, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Edward is survived by his daughters: Kathye (Steve) Begala of Traverse City, MI and Amye Schmelter of Winter Haven, FL; grandchildren: Molly (Derek) Haworth of Hinsdale, IL: Jill Cole of LaCenter, WA, Tony (Andrea) Begala of Griffith, IN, Ed (Lindsay) Begala of Traverse City, MI, Billy Boege of Sanford, FL, Weston Boege of Providence, RI, Blake Boege of Westminster, CA and Brooke (James) Zandy of Hebron, IN; sister Irene Kostoff of Valparaiso, IN; and great-grandchildren: Lance, Courtney, Kelson, Everette, Landen, Clara, Arlo, William, Leia, Vivienne, and Liam.
Edward was preceded death by his wife, Janice; parents: Josephine (Wehner) and Joseph Schmelter; six brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 11:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Hobart Cemetery in Hobart, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
