CROWN POINT, IN - Edward R. Sterling, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away early morning December 20, 2020, resulting from injuries that caused him to be an incomplete quadriplegic for 14 years. Ed retired from Calumet Breweries after 33 years of service. He was an avid trap shooter. Ed was also an Army veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon.