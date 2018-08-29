GRIFFITH, IN - Edward 'Rocky' Gradek, age 91, of Griffith passed away August 28, 2018. He is survived by his son, Larry Gradek; sister-in-law, Lorraine Anderson Bateman; cousin, Helen Murzyn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice.
Ed was born in the Robertsdale section of Hammond to Andrew and Agnes Gradek on July 4, 1927. He served in the armed forces the latter part of WWII and the Korean conflict.
No funeral services will be held. BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake was entrusted with private cremation. Memorial gifts made be sent in Ed's honor to the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana. www.kidney.org