Edward "Ron" Lash

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward "Ron" Lash, age 79, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Vickie; children, Kurt (Candice), Keith (Heather) and Ami (Casey); grandchildren, Riley, Hudson, Colton, Mia, Raegan and Carly; mother, Marcella; sister, Denise; sisters-in-law, Kathy and MaryAnn.

Preceded in death by his father, Edward and sister, Donna.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, January 8th from 2-6 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Prayer service at 3 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 9th, 10 AM (with viewing at 9:30 until time of Service) at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 W. Taft Street, Merrillville. Interment at Memory Lane.

In lieu of flowers donate to to St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.mycalumetpark.com

