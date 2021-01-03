GARY, IN - Edward Ronald Paige, 87, died of natural causes in his home in Gary, Indiana, in December 2020. He was the oldest of six children (five boys and a girl) born to Edward V. and Alexandria "Stella" Paige. His given name was Edward R., but he was affectionately called Ronny by siblings and cousins. A lifelong Gary resident, he was a graduate of the Indiana School for the Deaf where he learned the linotype trade, which he turned into a life-long vocation. Edward worked as a printer for the Gary Post-Tribune newspaper for 25 years.

He is survived by three brothers: William, Timothy, and John; as well as a large extended family. Brother, Richard and sister, Sandra predeceased him.

Edward never married and others saw him as leading a simple life, independent, strong, and one of a kind. His independence was keenly demonstrated by his desire to visit on his own all 50 United States, a goal he completed in 1983.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a public memorial. Those interested in supporting Edward's memory can make a donation to the Indiana School for the Deaf: Indiana School for the Deaf; 1200 E. 42nd Street; Indianapolis, IN 46205. Please write "DONATE Edward R. Paige" in the memo section of your check.