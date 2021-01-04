WHITING, IN - Edward S. "Butch" Vanek, 90 of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Lorraine (nee Lutz); loving father of Angelique (Rob) Barnett and Monique (Michael) Keith; cherished grandfather of Heather, Mariah (Myranda), Adam, Scott and the late Michael Edward; adoring great grandpa of Kaitlyn, Thatcher, Tryston, Jaydon, Braydon and Aurora; dear brother-in-law of Frances Vanek; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Olga Stiga and Mary Murzyn and four brothers, Cyril, John, James and Joseph Vanek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Kevin M. Scalf, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow. There is no public visitation. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 100 people will be allowed in the church, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org . Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Butch Vanek was born on October 23, 1930 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Anna (Hrk) Vanek and was a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1948 and was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He continued his studies at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL where he was on a scholarship to play football and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management. He was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with a service of 30 years and was the former City of Whiting Building Commissioner with a service of 18 years. Butch was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, the Roosevelt Club (past president) and the Whiting 4th of July Committee, serving as its treasurer. Butch loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears fan and loved to "play the ponies". "Edwierdo" (affectionately referred to by his grandkids) was devoted to his family, and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.