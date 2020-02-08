Edward Shawn Mikula

IN REMEMBRANCE OF OUR SON AND BROTHER, EDWARD SHAWN MIKULA ON HIS 39TH BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY 8. Always Remembered. Love, Dad and Mom, Sisters: Michelle, Sandra and Caryn

