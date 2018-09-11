SCHERERVILLE, IN - Edward Sochacki, 88, of Schererville, IN formerly of South Holland, IL and Chicago's 'East Side' passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Ed was the beloved husband of Rosemarie for 68 years until her recent and sudden passing on July 2, 2018. He is survived by his sons, Edward J. (late Darlene) Sochacki and Don (Marian) Sochacki. Grandchildren, Vince (Julie), Randy (Kelly), Derek (Monica), Steve (Lisa) Sochacki and Ricki Ruzich-Sochacki; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many especially those from Lansing Country Club who shared his love of golf. He was preceded in death by his son, Rick in 1988.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Friday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Ed retired from Commonwealth Edison after 40 years of service. After retirement it was time for golf and travel. His favorite pastimes were tinkering in his workshop, manicuring his lawn, building and flying remote control airplanes. His warm smile and caring personality will be missed. Love you Bop.