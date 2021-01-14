 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward T. Litzan

Edward T. Litzan

{{featured_button_text}}

McHENRY, IL - Edward T. Litzan, age 98, of McHenry, IL, formerly of Crete, IL, passed away on Friday January 8, 2021. Edward is survived by his cousins: Dorothy Polus (late, Paul), Josephine (late, Myron) Clark, Phillip (Irene) Dombrowski, and Irene Rutkowski; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy Litzan (nee Anderson); brothers: John Litzan, Henry Litzan, Leo Litzan; and cousin Joan Litzan.

Edward was a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church until his move to McHenry, IL in 2017. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, enjoyed playing golf, and when his wife was alive, they often traveled internationally. Edward attended Western Illinois University where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday January 15, 2021 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Those attending services are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts