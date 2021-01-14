McHENRY, IL - Edward T. Litzan, age 98, of McHenry, IL, formerly of Crete, IL, passed away on Friday January 8, 2021. Edward is survived by his cousins: Dorothy Polus (late, Paul), Josephine (late, Myron) Clark, Phillip (Irene) Dombrowski, and Irene Rutkowski; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy Litzan (nee Anderson); brothers: John Litzan, Henry Litzan, Leo Litzan; and cousin Joan Litzan.

Edward was a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church until his move to McHenry, IL in 2017. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, enjoyed playing golf, and when his wife was alive, they often traveled internationally. Edward attended Western Illinois University where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday January 15, 2021 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Those attending services are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com