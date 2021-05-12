Edward Thomas Kritzer Jr.

June 2, 1933 — May 8, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Edward Thomas Kritzer Jr., 87, of Munster, IN, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (Skrabala) Kritzer, and sisters, Dolores Bilek and Evelyn Walters. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lorraine; three sons, David (Carolyn), Robert and James (Melissa); and two grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan.

Ed was born in Whiting, Indiana, on June 2, 1933, and moved to Munster in 1936. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1951 and attended Purdue University where he obtained a degree in civil engineering in 1955. After starting work for NIPSCO, he was drafted into the Navy where he spent two years in Japan as a Seabee before coming back to finish his career at NIPSCO.

Ed spent his retirement traveling with Lorraine throughout Europe, Canada and the United States; serving as a high school science fair judge; volunteering for the Munster Historical Society; helping with the Mana for Hammond Soup Kitchen; and watching his grandchildren participate in Munster High School sports.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory can be made to the Mana for Hammond Soup Kitchen. www.stjoehmd.com/soup-kitchen.