May 26, 1939 - March 22, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Edward Urbanski, age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Edward is survived by his wife, Dody Urbanski; daughters: Catherin (Mike Winchell) Hayt, Cindy (Joel Haskell) Fulton; grandchildren: Zach (Saira), Taylor (Nicole Jones); great-grandchildren: Avery Michael and Oliver Edward; brother, Jerry (Dale) Urbanski; sister, Sylvia Vucich; sister-in-law, Sandy Urbanski; many nieces and nephews.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Viola Urbanski; brother, Fred Urbanski.
Edward formerly enjoyed country dancing, spending time outdoors, gardening with his wife, woodworking, and traveling. He was a self employed general contractor and a member of Carpenters Union Local #1005. In his later years, Ed was the Director of Maintenance at Southlake Mall. He mostly enjoyed being with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Chaplain Anne Perdicaris officiating.
Inurnment to happen at a later date. Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Edward's name to the Arthiritis Foundation or the American Heart Association.
