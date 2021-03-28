 Skip to main content
Edward Urbanski

May 26, 1939 - March 22, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Edward Urbanski, age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Edward is survived by his wife, Dody Urbanski; daughters: Catherin (Mike Winchell) Hayt, Cindy (Joel Haskell) Fulton; grandchildren: Zach (Saira), Taylor (Nicole Jones); great-grandchildren: Avery Michael and Oliver Edward; brother, Jerry (Dale) Urbanski; sister, Sylvia Vucich; sister-in-law, Sandy Urbanski; many nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Viola Urbanski; brother, Fred Urbanski.

Edward formerly enjoyed country dancing, spending time outdoors, gardening with his wife, woodworking, and traveling. He was a self employed general contractor and a member of Carpenters Union Local #1005. In his later years, Ed was the Director of Maintenance at Southlake Mall. He mostly enjoyed being with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Chaplain Anne Perdicaris officiating.

Inurnment to happen at a later date. Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Edward's name to the Arthiritis Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Visit Edward's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

