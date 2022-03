May 26, 1939 - March 22, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF HUSBAND, FATHER & BROTHER ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

One hundred times I needed you, one hundred times I cried, if love could only have saved you, you never would have died.

It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of me went with you the day God called you Home. Your Loving Wife, Daughters and Family.