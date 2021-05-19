Edward Urbanski

May 26, 1939 — March 22, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Edward Urbanski, 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the funeral home with Chaplain Anne Perdicaris officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

For the health and safety of the Urbanski family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Edward's name to the Arthritis Foundation or the American Heart Association.

