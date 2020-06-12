HEGEWISCH, IL - Edward Vincent Moll, 89 years old, formerly of Hegewisch, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jane M. Moll (nee Czerwinski) and father of Margaret (Andy) Anderson, Janine (Mark) Krueger, Elaine (Steve) Emge and Sandra Moll. He was the Dzia Dzia of Jacqueline Sullivan, Gabrielle Emge, Joshua Emge, Anthony Emge, Janelle Krueger, Alexandra Krueger, Marissa Krueger, Bert Anderson and Vincent Anderson. He was also a great grandfather, "Gramps" to Jacob, Emma and Matthew Sullivan. He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Anna Moll (nee Michniak) and siblings: Stella (Wally) Waniski, Mary (Bruno) Chwastecki, Florence (Stanley) Marcisz and Henry (Mary Ann) Moll.