ST. JOHN, IN — Edward W. Ciesielski, age 78, of St. John, IN, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Ed is survived by his wife Dana Ciesielski; daughter Tami Ciesielski; stepson Brian Wortel; granddaughters: Allison (Mike) Pate and Ashley Wortel; brother Ray (Jan) Ciesielski; and nephews: Philip and Steven Ciesielski. Preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Lottie Ciesielski (nee Zalewski).

Ed was born November 11, 1942 in Bridgeport, Illinois. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ed had a great sense of humor and always entered the room with a smile. He loved life and his family and friends dearly. Ed's heart was made of gold for sure – one of a kind. He was loved beyond measure and will be deeply missed.