Edward W. Ciesielski
Nov. 11, 1942 — Oct. 4, 2021
ST. JOHN, IN — Edward W. Ciesielski, age 78, of St. John, IN, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Ed is survived by his wife Dana Ciesielski; daughter Tami Ciesielski; stepson Brian Wortel; granddaughters: Allison (Mike) Pate and Ashley Wortel; brother Ray (Jan) Ciesielski; and nephews: Philip and Steven Ciesielski. Preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Lottie Ciesielski (nee Zalewski).
Ed was born November 11, 1942 in Bridgeport, Illinois. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ed had a great sense of humor and always entered the room with a smile. He loved life and his family and friends dearly. Ed's heart was made of gold for sure – one of a kind. He was loved beyond measure and will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Service commemorating Edward's life will be held at 6:30 PM with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com