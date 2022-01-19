Edward W. Svec, Jr.

April. 24, 1946 - Dec. 28, 2021

PORTER, IN - Edward W. Svec, Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born April 24, 1946 in East Chicago to Edward and Helen (Mausser) Svec, Sr., graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1964 and served with the U.S. Army. On August 7, 1982 he married Sharon Anne Phegley who he ventured through life with traveling, hunting and fishing.

Ed was an expert stone mason with Bricklayers Local #4 in Merrillville. He was an avid outdoorsman who would rather be on the lake or in the woods more than anywhere else. His passion led him to found "Shadowland Hunting and Fishing Charters" as a guided hunting and fishing business which he operated for 35 years. Captain Ed Svec was well known for his expertise and passion for the outdoors and sharing this with his friends.

Ed loved what he did, whether he was laying bricks or being outdoors with friends. He was quick with a smile and always willing to lend a hand, especially to his neighbors and friends who will miss him greatly.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharon Anne as well as by his parents and one brother Robert Svec.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts with memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m., Pastor Larry Starett officiating. Memorial donations can be made to Michigan City Exchange Club or a charity of your choice.