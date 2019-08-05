{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Wallace

KOUTS, IN - Edward Wallace, age 62 of Kouts; formerly of Hebron, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He is survived by his three children: Erica Fine, Chris (Hopeann) Wallace, Angela Wallace; two grandchildren: Brady and Brielle Fine; two sisters: Karen (Joe) Ragan, Barb (Kevin) Hiestand; and his brother David (Teri) Wallace. Preceded in death by parents Clarence "Ed", Jr. and Marjorie Wallace.

Ed was the co-owner of Plastic Line Manufacturing in Merrillville. He was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1975. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and racing.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Bishop Larry Shaver officiating.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

