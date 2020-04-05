Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MUNSTER, IN - Edward William Murphy, born into life, October 25, 1937, son of Edward and Laura Murphy, was born into eternal life, April 1, 2020. His life was full. Ed was an Air Force veteran. He retired after 25 years as a C.P.A. Ed was preceded in death by his infant daughter Amy Amanda; ex-wife Janet Murphy.