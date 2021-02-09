GRIFFITH, IN - Edwin Alan "Al" Markut, 75, of Griffith, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, after fighting a two year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Laura of 37 years; children: Angela (Brennen) Baker, Robert (Sarah) Markut, Lisa (John Spoonhour) Markut, and Keri Markut; grandchildren: Jakob and Makenna Markut; sister, Patti (Laurencio) Lira; brother, Mark Corey; mother-in-law, Patricia Lenz; sisters- and brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents: Edwin F. (Mary Ann) Markut and Mary Agnes (Michael) Corey; aunt Virginia Galgan; siblings: Nancy Corey, Richard Markut, and Thomas Markut, father-in-law Ronald F. Lenz.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (just south of Ridge Road) in Highland, IN, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319. Entombment will follow the mass at Calumet Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
Al was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Army from 1965-1968 in the LB #173, 82nd Airborne Division, 1st 508th Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Co F (LRP) 51st Infantry, team number 1-3. Al was retired from Inland Steel Company with 40 years of service, followed by a 17-year career with Griffith Parks Department, serving as Park Director. He cherished time spent making memories with his family and enjoyed walking his (late) dog, Claire. Al was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity organization of your choice, in memory of Alan Markut. More information on website: www.hillsidefhcares.com