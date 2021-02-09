GRIFFITH, IN - Edwin Alan "Al" Markut, 75, of Griffith, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, after fighting a two year battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Laura of 37 years; children: Angela (Brennen) Baker, Robert (Sarah) Markut, Lisa (John Spoonhour) Markut, and Keri Markut; grandchildren: Jakob and Makenna Markut; sister, Patti (Laurencio) Lira; brother, Mark Corey; mother-in-law, Patricia Lenz; sisters- and brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents: Edwin F. (Mary Ann) Markut and Mary Agnes (Michael) Corey; aunt Virginia Galgan; siblings: Nancy Corey, Richard Markut, and Thomas Markut, father-in-law Ronald F. Lenz.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (just south of Ridge Road) in Highland, IN, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319. Entombment will follow the mass at Calumet Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.