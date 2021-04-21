Edwin E. 'Ed' Power

HOBART, IN — Edwin E. "Ed" Power, 74 of Hobart, passed away on Monday April 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marleeta "Marti"; children, Scott (Channing) Power and Nicole (David) Binion; grandchildren: Denver Cole (Ana), Madison Grace, Carson David, Eden Carina and Ellis James; sister, Judy (Tommy) Mitchell, and by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Juanita Power.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Binion officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday April 22, 2021, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th), Griffith.

After retiring from U.S. Steel he worked has a facility manager of several schools and a hospital. He was an Army veteran and member of Living Hope Church in Crown Point. Ed loved playing softball, baseball, traveling, cooking and spending time with his family, and most importantly he LOVED spoiling the love of his life … his wife, Marti. For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com