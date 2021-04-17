Edwin 'Ed' Hampson

Sept. 12, 1923 — April 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Edwin "Ed" Hampson, 97, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. Born September 12, 1923, in rural Palo Alto County, Iowa, to Thomas and Emma (Bergum) Hampson. Though underage, Ed joined the Civilian Conservation Corps at age 14 to send money to his family during the Great Depression. After his stint at the CCC camp in Iowa, Ed "rode the rails" along the southwest border, working in the fields along the way. Ed was a proud teamster milk wagon driver, delivering milk for Bowman and Dixie dairies in Gary and Hammond. He also worked for Joe Hubeny and Brown dairies in Valparaiso. Ed served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WW II.

In 1943, he married Rosemary Hubert, of Chicago, and they remained married for 70 years. Rosemary preceded him in death in 2013, along with their son, James Hampson; daughter, Rosemary Riley; granddaughter, Amy Rose Riley Frieden; brother, Alfred; and sisters, Irene and Verna. Ed is survived by son, Thomas Hampson (Grace Rocio Martinez), and great-grandson Dane Frieden.

Ed was a member of First United Methodist Church, life member of Valparaiso Lions Club since 1970, and American Legion Post #94. His working career consisted mostly of sales and rental properties after which he retired in 1982.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso.