Edwin "Ed" M. Wegrzyn

CROWN POINT, IN - Edwin M. "Ed" Wegrzyn, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Ed is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; children: David (Sharon) Wegrzyn, Michele (Martin) Szamatowicz, Sharon Olson, Catherine Wegrzyn, Cynthia (Steven) Jernegan, John Lape, Tina Marie Breitwieser, Lance (Carrie) Lape, Eric Wegrzyn; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three on the way!

Edwin is also survived by his brother, Thaddeus "Ted" Wegrzyn.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Wegrzyn (nee Greathouse); parents: Michael and Anna Wegrzyn; brothers: Michael, Emil, and Edward Wegrzyn; and sister, Alexandra Wegrzyn.

Ed worked in Data Processing for over 29 years for Kendall Corp. He owned 4 Multistate Transmission franchises for 21 years and opened the first one in Illinois in April 1976. Ed was also a clarinet restorer at Paxton Music for 6 years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hiking, woodworking, and biking.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy and was a devoted member of St. Matthias Church in Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATIOIN & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Fr. Jim Wozniak officiating. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

