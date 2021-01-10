May 29, 1930 - Jan 4, 2021
OCALA, FL - Edwin Elsmer Petelle, age 90 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully at the Bridgewater Park Assisted Living facility on Monday, January 4, 2021. He is survived by his three children: Thomas E. (Rhonda) Petelle of Ocala FL, Paula A. (John) Globensky of Irving, TX and Melissa L. Petelle of Gary, IN; grandchildren: Brian Petelle, Brandi (Bryan) Coveyou and Andrew Globensky, and Matthew Polus, Samantha (Cody) Blue, Martha Polus and Luke Polus: great grandchildren: Landyn, Aidyn and Zoey Coveyou, Eli and Ava Polus, Henry Blue, and Austin Stringer, Edison and Lincoln Poling, and Mason, Jaden, Myra and Jessa Petelle. Edwin was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joan Marie and his parents Elsmer Harry and Pauline L. (nee Scheffler) Petelle.
Funeral services for Edwin will be planned at a later date (tentatively May) and will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Edwin's two favorite charities: Salvation Army and St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Edwin was born at South Shore Hospital in Chicago, IL on May 29, 1930. He graduated from Fenger H.S. in 1948 and joined the U.S. Army in January of 1951. On August 11, 1951 Edwin married his high school sweetheart Joan Levy. He served proudly in the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in March of 1953.
Edwin moved his family from Chicago to Calumet City in 1956, where they lived happily for 61 years. Edwin was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts, first as a troop leader and later as a regional director. He also enjoyed to camp and was a chartered member of the Calumet City Chiefs - National Camper and Hiking Association.
He was a long time member of the American Legion in Calumet City, IL and a member of the VFW in Ocala, FL.Ed was employed as a crane operator for Cannon Steel Erection for most his adult life. Edwin was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing pinocle. One of his few faults was being a Packer fan in a Bear family. Most of all Edwin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who always had a smile on his face. He will be missed dearly. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Edwin's care. www.schroederlauer.com