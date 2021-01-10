Edwin Elsmer Petelle

Edwin moved his family from Chicago to Calumet City in 1956, where they lived happily for 61 years. Edwin was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts, first as a troop leader and later as a regional director. He also enjoyed to camp and was a chartered member of the Calumet City Chiefs - National Camper and Hiking Association.

He was a long time member of the American Legion in Calumet City, IL and a member of the VFW in Ocala, FL.Ed was employed as a crane operator for Cannon Steel Erection for most his adult life. Edwin was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing pinocle. One of his few faults was being a Packer fan in a Bear family. Most of all Edwin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who always had a smile on his face. He will be missed dearly. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Edwin's care. www.schroederlauer.com