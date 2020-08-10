LANSING, IL - Edwin F. Jurecki "Trim" 90 of Lansing, IL (formerly of Calumet City, IL) has joined his loving wife Barbara Jurecki on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Married 62 years and raised six children: Judy (Bruce) Webster, Jim Jurecki, Susan Gerstner, Christina White and Jerry Jurecki. Always known as "Papa" to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Survived by two sisters: Lee Tatum and Jackie Boston. Edwin is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Blaszak) Jurecki; son, Michael E. Jurecki; son-in-law, Thomas Gerstner, parents Ignatius and Helen Jurecki, sisters: Vicky Kaszak and Anna Jurecki. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic situation, services will be private and held at a later date.

Edwin grew up in Calumet City and attended Thornton Fractional Township High School; class of 1948. Edwin was a very talented baseball player and after high school, he tried out for St Louis Browns minor league team. Even though he made the team, he had to decline his offer to attend spring training, because he was drafted for the Korean War. Edwin served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 as an auto mechanic for a station in Japan. Here, his athletic skills led him to football and upon his discharge, was offered scholarships to play for numerous universities across the United States, including Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Un. of Missouri, and Un. Of North Carolina. Again, he dismissed all offers to “work and help support his family.” From this point on, he worked as a carpenter for the Carpenters Local Union #272 and recently celebrated the earning of his 70 year pin in November 2019. Additionally, he worked for Central Construction Company and Giltspur Expo Services until his retirement. He built many houses spanning from Frankfort, IL to Munster, IN. This is when Edwin received the nickname "Trim" for all the trim work he did on those houses.