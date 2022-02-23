June 29, 1956 - Feb. 16, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Edwin "John" Cordilla, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, died peacefully in his home on February 16, 2022, in Griffith, Indiana. Born June 29, 1956 in New Orleans, LA, John was one of six brothers and sisters. His life spanned careers in auto-repair, casino management, and home remodeling, between the states of Louisiana, Nevada, and Indiana. John was preceded in death by his parents Edwin Anthony Cordilla and Catherine Brandt Cordilla, daughter, Jani, and granddaughter, Maiya.

He is survived by his four sons: Santino (Jasmine), Dominic (James), Tommy (Andie), Joey (Gina); four grandchildren (soon to be five): Tommy Jr., Eli, Oliver, Camille; his brother and sisters: Germaine Dalo, Michael Cordilla, Kathleen Barletta, Theresa Hernandez (Jay), Paulette Whitaker; and his niece and nephew: Kaitlin Trahan (Adam) and Michael Saacks (Jess).

Visitation Friday, February 25, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the GUY & ALLEN FUNERAL CHAPLE, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary Indiana. Rev. R.E. Robinson Officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the March of Dimes in honor of his name.