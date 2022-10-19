MUNSTER, IN - Edwin Leo Becher Jr., age 73 of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Ed is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Judy (nee Yamashita); son, Dr. Edwin Becher III (Pooja Kansal); daughter, Emily Becher (Dr. Adam Stelling); son, Benjamin Becher (Christine); mother, Valeria Becher; siblings: Patricia Wilbanks (Lawton), Elaine Brown, and Michael Becher (Carol); brother-in-law, Michael Yamashita; grand-dog Boomer Becher; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Leo Becher Sr.

Born and raised in southern Indiana, Ed developed an appreciation for hard work and family values from an early age. Among his siblings, he was considered quick-witted, responsible, and wise beyond his years. He attended Indiana University, where he majored in Comparative Literature, and became particularly fond of the works of James Joyce and Thomas Wolfe. After his time there, Ed remained an ardent, lifelong supporter of IU academics and athletics.

Ed had a thirst for knowledge and appreciation of other cultures and worldviews. He traveled extensively in his 20s, living in San Francisco, New Orleans, Paris, Crete, New York, and Berlin, before settling in Chicago where he met Judy and started his career in medical device sales. Fatherhood sparked a move to Munster, IN, where he prioritized involvement in all three of his kids' youth sports. He enjoyed creating nicknames for the kids, and many are remembered today. Coaching became one of his life's greatest passions, and he remained active in youth sports well after his kids graduated.

Ed had successful careers at MAC Medical, Marquette, and Masimo, where he made and cherished lifelong friendships. He was an avid Scrabble and word games player. In retirement, he loved to play golf and line dance and could frequently be seen walking Boomer throughout the neighborhood. He loved music! His family has fond memories of him playing the guitar and singing before bedtime. More than anything in the world, he loved spending time with his family.

Ed loved and was loved dearly by his family, friends, and colleagues. His kids have always been his proudest accomplishments, and his "Sugar" was the love of his life, as he was hers. He was a true and loyal friend and mentor to many. We will miss his smile, positivity, quick-witted sense of humor, and generous spirit.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October, 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Friends and loved ones may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. From 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., we plan to share our fondest stories and memories of Ed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Munster Babe Ruth, Munster Little League, Munster Girls Softball, and Munster Challengers. Please make checks payable to David Cerven, Munster Parks and Recreation board member, and all proceeds will be divided evenly between the four youth groups.

Dad, we are glad that we get to miss you, because you'll never have to miss us. Thinking you'll wake up and see us will be your eternity, and that is our small comfort. We love you forever.