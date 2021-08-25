Edwin Moses Juan Cadiz
October 11, 1990 — August 18, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Edwin Moses Juan Cadiz, age 30, of Hammond passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home.
Moses is survived by his partner, Timothy Paul; parents, Edwin and Lucia Cadiz; three siblings: Nicole (Ofelia Delao) Cadiz, Joshua Cadiz and Maurissa (Jennifer Morin) Jackson; grandfather, Francisco Garcia; cousins: Xavier Santana and Maritza Flores; godsons: Xavier Santana II and his twin Alexxander Santana; best friend, Cassie Zacny; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by grandmother, Eleanor Garcia; paternal grandparents: Juan (Margarita Carmen) Cadiz; uncle, Anibal Cadiz, aunt, Nellida Cadiz.
Moses was a lifelong resident of Hammond, a 2009 graduate of Morton High School. He was employed as a CNA at Methodist Hospital. Moses was a gym buff and could often be found at World Gym or Planet Fitness. He was a true adventurer who enjoyed traveling and trying new things. He also was an avid baker. Moses will be affectionately remembered as one of the Three Amigos. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, godfather and friend.
Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, August 27, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond IN (Hessville) from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with Father Charles Mosley, celebrant. Private cremation to follow. Flowers should be sent to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME on Friday morning.
For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.