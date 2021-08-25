Edwin Moses Juan Cadiz

October 11, 1990 — August 18, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Edwin Moses Juan Cadiz, age 30, of Hammond passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home.

Moses is survived by his partner, Timothy Paul; parents, Edwin and Lucia Cadiz; three siblings: Nicole (Ofelia Delao) Cadiz, Joshua Cadiz and Maurissa (Jennifer Morin) Jackson; grandfather, Francisco Garcia; cousins: Xavier Santana and Maritza Flores; godsons: Xavier Santana II and his twin Alexxander Santana; best friend, Cassie Zacny; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Eleanor Garcia; paternal grandparents: Juan (Margarita Carmen) Cadiz; uncle, Anibal Cadiz, aunt, Nellida Cadiz.

Moses was a lifelong resident of Hammond, a 2009 graduate of Morton High School. He was employed as a CNA at Methodist Hospital. Moses was a gym buff and could often be found at World Gym or Planet Fitness. He was a true adventurer who enjoyed traveling and trying new things. He also was an avid baker. Moses will be affectionately remembered as one of the Three Amigos. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, godfather and friend.