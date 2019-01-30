MOKENA, IL - Edwin Wallace Larson, 91, of Mokena, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Edwin is survived by his children, Karen (Timothy) Smith, Edwin (Debbie) Larson and the late Sandra (Jim) Matura. Dear grandfather of James (Megan), Kelsey (Luke), Andrew (Brianna), Edwin (Becca), Megan, Ryan, Lauren, Nick and Connor. Great grandfather of Madelyn, Annabelle and Jaxson (with another great grandson on the way. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Irene Larson (nee Tomko), his baby son Eddie, parents Edwin and Caroline Larson nee Thompson, sisters Hazel De Laughary and Marlene Grant. Edwin was born and raised in Chicago, IL. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Ed is a retired Accountant from Republic/LTV Steel. He and his wife Irene owned and operated Pizza Pete of Calumet City. A number of years were spent as a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Burnham. Ed was proud to serve as the President and Vice-President for the Calumet City Chamber of Commerce. Ed's hobbies included golf, wood-working and spending time with his friends and family at their lake house on Indian Lake, MI. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Ed Will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Thursday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Services Friday 10:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. For info 708 798-5300 or: