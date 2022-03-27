August 6, 1954 - March 18, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Efrain F. Chavez, age 67, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022.

He was born on August 6, 1954, in East Chicago, IN Preceded in death by his beloved father Rafael F. Chavez and beloved mother Maria Chavez; and many more loved ones. survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia (Boo) Chavez; son David Chavez; daughters Sonia (Jaime) Alvarez; Monica Chavez; Adriana Chavez; Susanna (Sauvon) Mao; Grandkids:Caitlyn Chavez, Jaime II, Vicente, Thalia, Lorenzo Alvarez, John III, Kayla Anderson, Terry Jr., Enrique, Jaylen Williams, Baby Luis Rivera, Landon, Ahmer, Asiah Mao; Siblings Emily Eckhart; Juanita (Julio) DeJesus; Frank Badajoza Jr.,; Linda (Manuel) Quiroga; Gloria (Efrain) Velazco; Maryellen Melgoza; Rosemary (Jose) Ramos; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Efrain worked at Inland Steel for 30 years and retired at the young age of 49. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Uncle and Friend. He would do anything for his family. Anyone could've depended on him. He had a heart of gold, so special to us all. He was one of a kind and he will be truly missed by so many. A special thank you to his niece Esmeralda, Sister Gloria (Efrain),Sister Lucia and nephew Carlos Mariscal.

Visitation will be held on Monday March 28, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 from 3pm-7pm. Mass will be on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at 10:00 am at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, In 46312 Burial at St. John/ St. Joseph Cemetery 1547 167th St. Hammond, IN 46320. Luncheon to follow at St Patrick's Church 3810 Grand Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312.

HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER