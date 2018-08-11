VALPARAISO, IN - Efrain Saucedo age 93, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2018. He was born on February 5, 1925 in San Sebastian, TX to the late Victor and Elena (Duran) Saucedo. He met and married Maria Hernandez on November 20, 1949 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and they were married for 60 years until she passed in 2010. He lived in Gary, IN where they raised their four daughters, while he worked at Inland Steel for over 30 years and spent his retirement between Valparaiso, IN and San Antonio, TX. Efrain loved children, especially his many grandchildren. Also was an avid White Sox fan, loved dancing, listening to music, singing karaoke, enjoyed the casino, playing games, especially Mexican choo choo and loteria with his family.
Efrain will be missed by his daughters: Esmeralda (late Jose Luis) Germain, Roselinda (Santana Jr.) Sosa, Gloria (Valentino Jr.) Gonzales, Laura Saucedo; ten grandchildren: Jose (Alma) Germain, Santana Sosa III, Rosemarie (Rob) Valverde, Venus Lewis, Jessica Montoya, Monik (Steven) Bodo, Tom (April) Sosa, Estefan Cordova, Juanita (Raul) Lozano, Rosy (Pedro) Marin; 19 great-grandchildren: Elesha, Austin, Marissa, Tiana, Jasmine, Alyssa, Jose, Karyme, Jessica, Kassandra, Anaca, Maria, Ethan, Raina, Taelor, Rocco, Roberto, Lili (Jose) Del Toro, Jose (Rebecca) Pena; two great-great grandchilden: Arielle and Winter. Also survived by brother, Rosendo (Antonia) Saucedo. Efrain will also be missed by his many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Efrain was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Guadalupe (Maria De Los Angeles), Froylan (Ofelia); and sisters: Victoria (Genaro) Garza, Maria De Jesus (Armando) Garza, Edelmira (Eulojio) Maldonado.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Road Portage, IN) with Rev. Kevin P. McCarthy officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN where he will be laid to rest with his loving wife.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Online condolences may be left at: