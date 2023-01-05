WHITING—Efthemios Koutropoulos age 97 of Whiting, IN passed away December 31, 2022. He is survived by his loving six children: George (Jane), John, Andrea (the late Jim) Drakoulis, Louis, Peter (Nancy), Andrew; ten grandchildren: Tim, Dimitra (Dennis), Dino (Carly), Angela (Mike), Bobby, Jimmy (Brittney), Denise, Taylor, Timothy and Ashley; four great-grandchildren: Kenny, Logan, Dillon and Christian; one brother, Panos (late Alkmini) Koutropoulous; numerous nephews, nieces and other loving relatives. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Athanasia; two sisters: Foto Bousia and Eleni Liaromatis; brothers: Aristus (late Dina), Dimitris (late Hariklia), and Georios.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with service at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL, with a funeral service to follow. Interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Efthemios was a very loving father and will be missed by all who loved him. He will be remembered as a very caring individual who lived life to the fullest. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.