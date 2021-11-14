MOUNTAIN HOME, AR/FORMERLY OF LASING, IL - Egbert "Edward" Gritters of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 5, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. He was born April 25, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Herman and Harriet Bultema Gritters. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and was a general manager. He married Kathryn Derks on December 3, 1976, in Munster, Indiana. Ed lived in Mountain Home since moving from Del Rio, Texas, in 1996. He was a member of the Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family.Ed is survived by his special and long time friend, Nora Treat of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Sandra (Bruce)Slazyk and Tamara (Thomas) Burke; two brothers, Roger (Phyllis) Gritters and Harry "Don" Gritters; sister, Diane (Keith) Zigterman; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn Gritters; son, Brent Freehauf; two brothers, John Gritters and Robert Gritters; and sister, Myrtle DeYoung.Funeral Services for Edward will be held at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12 Noon. Edward will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. www.schroederlauer.com