HIGHLAND, IN — Eileen Hensley (nee Jewett), 84, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Eileen is survived by her daughters: Carri (William) Cole, of Highland, Diane Hensley, of Highland, Kelly Hensley, of Lexington Kentucky, and Carol (Hensley) Schaap, of Highland, IN; grandchildren: Bill (Kate) Cole, Samantha Schaap, Kegan Hensley, Amber (Michael) Shumate, Daniel Schaap, Kyle Cole and Xavier Lush; great grandchildren: Mason, Ivy, Aidan, Ericka, Eithan and Jayson; sisters-in-law, Mary (Charles) Dooley and Anne (Gene) Kingston; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Edith (Gluth) and Ralph Jewett; son, Jerome "David" Hensley; and siblings: Edith (Arthur) Bruner, Ermatrude (George) Eitel, Edward (Anna) Jewett, Robert (Doris) Jewett, Charles (Patricia) Jewett, Juanita (Maurice) Goldberg and Thomas (Lorraine) Jewett; grandson, Dennis L. McAfoose; husband, Jerome Hensley; in-laws, Fredrick and Velva Hensley and Fred and Doug Hensley; and, many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was born in Calumet City on July 11, 1936, and moved as a child with her family to Dyer, Indiana. Later moving to Hammond where she graduated in 1954 from Hammond Tech. She was a past employee of IHB Railroad, Montgomery Wards and she retired from Sears as a retail clerk in the children's department. Eileen enjoyed camping, traveling, visits to the casino, playing pinochle with the senior groups in Highland, Munster and St. John. She loved music, dancing, festivals, auctions/sales and spending time with her family and friends. She had the most beautiful blue eyes you would ever see and everyone was sure to tell her that. A beautiful person inside and out who will surely be missed by all who knew her.