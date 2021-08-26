Eileen J. Bosch

LANSING, IL — Eileen J. Bosch, age 79 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She is survived by her children: Debbie Snider, Nanci (Gerald) Kooy, Patti (Steve) Wagner, and Thomas Bosch. Loving grandmother of 15; and great grandmother of 17. Also surviving is her brother: Harold (Anna Jean) Porte; sister: Lorretta Van Vuren, brother-in-law: Richard Schaap; and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband: Henry and son: Timothy; loving parents: Gerben and Nellie Porte; sister: Lorraine, and brother-in-law: James Van Vuren.

Friends may visit with Eileen's family on Friday, August 27 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Eileen will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Tom Swieringa officiating. Eileen will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL.

Eileen was a homemaker, hair stylist, and cake decorator for many years. She was a member of New Hope Church, formerly First Christian Reformed Church of Lansing. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and sewing. Eileen was loved by many and will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.schroederlauer.com