GRIFFITH, IN - Eileen Janovsky age 96 of Griffith passed away on Sunday December 26, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter Rose (Dennis) Colbert of DeMotte, nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings: Harriet Woosley, Geneva (John) Harder, Kenneth (Karen) Koeneman; sister-in-law Carol Koeneman, brother-in-law Lester Kegebein and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents William and Anna Marie Koeneman, husband Arthur Janovsky, son Don (late Vicki) Janovsky, daughter Wanda (late James) Braddam, sister Betty Kegebein, and brother William.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday January 5, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday January 4, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave., (45th Ave.) Griffith.