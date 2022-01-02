 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eileen Janovsky

Eileen Janovsky

GRIFFITH, IN - Eileen Janovsky age 96 of Griffith passed away on Sunday December 26, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter Rose (Dennis) Colbert of DeMotte, nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings: Harriet Woosley, Geneva (John) Harder, Kenneth (Karen) Koeneman; sister-in-law Carol Koeneman, brother-in-law Lester Kegebein and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents William and Anna Marie Koeneman, husband Arthur Janovsky, son Don (late Vicki) Janovsky, daughter Wanda (late James) Braddam, sister Betty Kegebein, and brother William.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday January 5, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday January 4, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave., (45th Ave.) Griffith.

Eileen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Rosary Society, Swinging Seniors, and a member of the Griffith Historical Society. Eileen's life revolved around the Isaak Walton League where she gave a lot of her time. When she wasn't involved with the Isaak Walton league, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts