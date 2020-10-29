BOONE GROVE, IN - Eileen Jeanette Clemans, 88, of Boone Grove passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born January 3, 1932 in Hobart to Vess and Ethel (Williamson) Wolfe and attended Hobart and Liberty Township Schools. Eileen began her career in the sorting room at U.S. Steel Sheet & Tin Mill before transitioning to life on the farm when she married Donald Clemans on June 10, 1950. Donald survives along with their children: Connie (David) Summers of Wabash, IN, Donna Wright of Valparaiso, Bonnie Clemans of Valparaiso, Kenneth (Teri) Clemans of Boone Grove and Lisa (Mark) Zoll of Boone Grove; sister, Joyce (Chuck) Nagle of Florida; grandchildren: Jim, Joe, Vicki, Valerie, Mandi, Casey, Alyssa, Emily, Anna, Chris and Zachary; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Ruth Beck & Sharon Coakley.