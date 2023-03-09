Mar. 19, 1927 - Mar. 7, 2023

SHELBYVILLE, IN - Eileen K. Mitchell, 95, went to be with her Lord on March 7, 2023. She was born on March 19, 1927, in Shelbyville, Indiana to Chandos D. and Florence (Keppel) Kuhn.

On April 13, 1944 she married Rex M. Mitchell, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Childress (Lee), Daniel Mitchell, and daughter-in-law Karen Mitchell. Her son, Rex F. Mitchell and daughter-in-law Melody Mitchell preceded her in death. She leaves six grandchildren, Lori Groves (Ken) of Kentland, IN; Juli Williams (Shawn) of Stantonburg, NC; Anthony Jordan (Tammy) of Cassopolis, MI; Danna Gilbert (Rick) of Hobart, IN; Jill Sayer (Brooks) of Sault St Marie, MI; and Kim Mitchell of Valparaiso, IN. She leaves twelve great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Richard Kessler, Bill Kessler, Pearl Kuhn, Pauline Stickford, and Ruby Faye Kuhn. She also leaves many loved nieces and nephews.

She worked in Pastoral Ministry with her husband for 50 years. They served churches in Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Missouri. She was a pastoral counselor and mentor and taught Ladies' Bible studies for many years. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton and had many friends who loved her.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023, with a celebration of life to follow, both at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet, Chesterton, IN. Pastors Brooks Sayer and Kenneth Groves officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.