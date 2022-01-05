Eileen Kubisz

Eileen "Cookie" Kubisz

HIGHLAND, IN - It is with heavy hearts, our family announces Eileen "Cookie" Kubisz aged 88, of Highland, IN, and formerly of Chicago (Hegewisch) IL, passed away on Wednesday December 29, 2021, at home. Beloved wife of the late Edmund L. "Mundek" Kubisz. Loving mother: of Jerome Kubisz, Chris (Betsy) Kubisz and Susan (Joe) Murovic. Devoted grandmother: of Madalin (Nathan), Joe (Jennifer), Philip, Julia, and Edmund (Nicole). Treasured aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Henry and Roberta (Pavlack) Kubicki, Stanley (late Frances) Kubicki, Edward (late Margaret) Kubicki and Evelyn (late Stephen) Marszowski.

She will be fondly remembered as the Krazy glue that held our family together and a loving, yet redoubtable character who let you know where you stood with her. A tough Cookie that went above and beyond for those she cared for. Her passion for life and affection will be missed by anyone blessed enough to encounter her. Eileen always aimed to love everyone, with the knowledge that love would come back to you. She relished spending time with her loved ones, a good sale, a chatty phone call or a great margarita. Cheers to the wonderful woman who left a lasting impression on our hearts.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME (921 45th StGriffith IN 46319) from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian burial will be offered Friday, January 7, 2022 at St. James Church (9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN 46322) at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery (801 Michigan City Rd, Calumet City, IL 60409). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePul in care of St. James the Less (9640 Kennedy Ave Highland, IN 46322) or a charity of your choice.