RENSSELAER, IN - Eileen Louise Blount, 80, of Rensselaer, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafayette, IN. She was born January 25, 1940, in Hammond, IN to Walter O. Hartman and Virginia L. (Phipps) Hartman. She was a graduate of Morton Senior High School in Hammond. On October 28, 1959 she married Frederick Milton Blount, Sr. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1998.

Eileen managed the Dog n Suds in Highland, IN for many years. She was also a cook at the Jellystone Park Campground in DeMotte, IN where she served up her own menu. Eileen loved playing Bingo and fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is survived by one son, Charles (Angel) Blount; two daughters, Erin (William) Kamizeles and Karen (Phillip) Shaffer; special nephew John (Mary) Pizzolato; one brother, Walter O. Hartman; one sister, Maxine Allen; best friend Barb Lovelette; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Many nieces and nephews also survive.