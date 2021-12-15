Eileen M. Coppage (nee Benko)

WHITING, IN — Eileen M. Coppage (nee Benko) 83 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald R. Coppage who passed away August 17, 1995; loving mother of Daryl (Deb), Richard and Thomas (Sharon), Sr.; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Dan) Spore and Thomas (Amber) Coppage, Jr.; adoring great grandma of Thomas Coppage, III and Rylan Coppage; dearest sister of Larry (Sandy) Benko and the late Jean (late Harry) Angel; devoted caregiver, Dianna Spore; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews; special friend, Alan Ritz and with special thanks to the Hospice of the Calumet Area for the kindness and compassion shown to Eileen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Eileen Coppage was born on December 23, 1936 to Andrew and Mary (Kandalec) Benko. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the St. John Prayer Group. Eileen was a very talented seamstress. She was the owner and operator of the former Liberty Cleaners in Whiting and had worked in the uniform department for the Horseshoe Casino, Hammond with over 20 years of service. She loved to travel and enjoy a vacation, was an avid bowler, but above all, loved to sew. Devoted to her family, Eileen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400