Eileen M. "Glinka" "Beans" Micholski

Sept. 21, 1954 – March 27, 2021

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Eileen M. Micholski, age 66, of South Holland, IL, was called by the Lord and passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She is survived by her loving sister Elizabeth (Matthew) Burkholder of Lake Village, IN. Preceded in death by her father Joseph Micholski, mother Mary Ellen Micholski (nee Krol); brother Joseph Micholski; uncles, cousins, and friends.

Eileen was a member of St. Anne's Church in Lansing and attended Blue Cap School in Blue Island, IL. She was a Bogard class member and a part of the Polish Women's Alliance. In late spring, a memorial brick dedication ceremony will be held in Eileen's honor at the Blue Cap School in Blue Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Blue Cap School. https://www.blue-cap.org/

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

