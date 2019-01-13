LANSING, IL - Eileen M. Martin (nee Brucer), age 88, of Lansing, born January 4, 1930 in Chicago, IL, passed away in Mesa, AZ on Thursday, December 27, 2018, to join in eternal rest with her loving husband Vernon C. Martin.
Devoted mother of three daughters Linda (Mark) Jeske, Gail (Gregory) Howard, and Dawn (Nelson) McIlveen. Proud grandmother of Jason Howard, Brad (Leah) Howard, Alex (Delphine) McIlveen, Dana (Shawn) Matturro, Nicole McIlveen, Corey (Caitlyn) McIlveen; great-grandmother of Braden, Preston, Skye, Conner and Irelynn. Dearest sister of two brothers and one sister. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John and Bessie Brucer; two brothers John Brucer and George Brucer and one sister Joanne Alexander.
Visitation Friday, January 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln. (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Pastor Matt Reece officiating. A private burial service will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery - Worth, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Village Church, 14849 93rd Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.